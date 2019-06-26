Image Source : FILE PHOTO UPSC Recruitment 2019

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Over 400 posts vacant; Check last date to apply, eligibility, pay scale and other details

UPSC recruitment 2019 | Eligibility criteria

The Union Public Service Commission is inviting candidates for 448 vacancies in various posts including UPSC CDS Exam Vacancies, Professor, Director, Company Prosecutor, Assistant Chemist and many other. The vacancies have been announced in an advertisement. Candidates who are looking forward to work with the central body can apply on the official website -- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in on or before July 11, 2019.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree to apply for the relevant posts. The upper age limit for the post of assistant director is 35 years. While for the post of professor the same is 50 years. For the professor of Neurology post, the upper age limit is 53 years.

UPSC Recruitment 2019 | Last date of application

For the posts of company prosecutor, superintendent, and others the application will close on July 11 while for CDS Exam 2 online application 2019 will close on July 8.

UPSC recruitment 2019 | Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website -- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ORA.

Step 3: Click on registration, fill details and click on 'Register' button.

Step 4: Use your Registration Number and log-in.

Step 5: Fill both forms with your details and upload the required documents

Step 6: Make payment

UPSC Recruitment 2019 | Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs 25 online at the time of application. The reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.

UPSC Recruitment 2019 | Selection procedure

Candidates will have to go through a test which can be be either written exam or direct interview. The maximum marks in the test would be 100.

UPSC Recruitment 2019 | Cut off

The general category candidates will have to score at least 50 marks to qualify. While for those belonging to OBC category, the cut-off is 45 marks and for SC/ST and PH category candidates, it is 40 marks.