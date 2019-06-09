TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2019 to begin from tomorrow; check link to download admit card, date sheet

TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2019 to begin from June 10

The TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2019 will be conducted by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education from tomorrow, June 10. Candidates should note that the TS Advanced Supplementary Exam will be concluded on June 24. The Telangana Board will conduct the exam from 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM.

A total of 61,431 students which includes 36,931 boys and 24,500 girls have applied for the TS Advanced Supplementary Exam, which will be held across 26 exam centres in the state.

Admit cards for TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2019

The admit cards for Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Exam has already been published by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education on the official website bsetelangana.org. Students going to write the exam should download their admit cards from the site and carry a print out of the same to the exam centre.

Candidates should also note that they will not be allowed to appear for TBSE SSC ASE Exam 2019 without the print out of their admit cards.

How to Download TS Inter Supplementary Examination Admit Card 2019

1. Visit the official website bsetelangana.org.

2. Click on the link “SSC A.S.E JUNE - 2019 HALL TICKETS” available in the quick link section

3. Click on the link "ASE Hall Ticket Download" on the next page

4. Select the district, school, name from the drop down list

5. Enter your date of birth

6. Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” option

7. Your admit card will be downloaded, take a print out of the same

TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2019