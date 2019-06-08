State Bank of India to conduct SBI PO exam 2019 from today; check pay scale, recruitment process

Image Source : PTI SBI PO exam 2019 to be conducted from today

The State Bank of India is conducting its preliminary examination for probationary officer (PO) recruitment from today. The bank had notified of 2000 vacancies for the post of probationary officer in April this year.

Candidates who are heading to write the exam are advised to reach the centre much before the time. The gates of centre will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of exam.

Hall ticket and an original photo ID proof are mandatory to gain entry to the exam hall.

SBI PO exam 2019 vacancy

The State Bank of India has a total of 2000 vacancies including 300 for SC, 150 for ST, 540 for OBC, 200 for EWS and 810 for general category candidates.

SBI PO exam 2019 Pay Scale

The starting salary for the SBI PO is Rs. 27,620 (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I.

Other than this, the official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors.

SBI PO exam 2019 Recruitment

The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination will be held in four parts, on June 8, June 9, June 15 and June 16, 2019.

SBI PO Result 2019

The result of the SBI PO exam 2019 will be declared in first week of July. Candidates should also note that the online main exam will be held on July 20, 2019 and its result will be declared in third week of August. The group exercises and interview will be held in September 2019, and the results will be declared in second week of October.