SBI Apprentice Recruitment exam 2020 postponed. Check details here

SBI Apprentice exam 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday has announced the postponement of the online exam of SBI Apprenticeship recruitment 2020 on its official website. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8500 positions in various states. The SBI Apprentice exam was previously scheduled for January 2021 which has now been postponed.

The proposed online examination for the engagement of Apprentices tentatively scheduled in January 2021 has been deferred till April 2021, Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, State Bank of India, in a notification released on the official website said.

The specific dates of the online examination will be notified soon. Candidates who have applied for the SBI Apprentice exam are advised to visit the official website of the SBI to check further updates.

The specific dates of online examination shall be advised in the revised notifications which shall be displayed on the following websites:

bank.sbi/careers

nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship

apprenticeshipindia.org

bfsissc.com

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

The training period under this apprentice notification is 3 years and all the selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years of apprenticeship engagement in the Bank.

