SAIL Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for Executive and Non-Executive posts at sail.co.in, check details

SAIL recruitment 2019 | India TV brings good news for people looking for jobs opportunities in SAIL! The Steel Authority of India has released an official notification inviting applications for Executive and Non-Executive posts on the official website- sail.co.in. Read on to know more details.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2019 17:44 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

SAIL recruitment 2019: Applications invited for Executive and Non-Executive posts at sail.co.in

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released an official notification inviting applications for Executive and Non-Executive posts. The interested candidates should apply for the above posts on the official website- sail.co.in by July 31, 2019.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Minimum age limit to apply for the posts

  • Management Trainee: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.
  • Jr. Manager: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 30 years.
  • Dy. Manager: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 37 years.
  • Fire Operator: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.
  • Operator cum Technician: The candidates should be in the age limit of 30 years.
  • Attendant cum Technician: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.
  • Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Educational qualification required for the posts

Candidates should check the official notification for the academic qualification since they differ for every post.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Application fee for the posts

  • General/OBC/EWS category candidates (Executive) posts: Rs 500
  • Operator cum Technician/ Fire Operator: Rs 250
  • Attendant cum Technician/ Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver: Rs 150
  • SC/ST/PWD category candidates do not have to pay application fee.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Here's how to apply

  • Candidates should apply online on the official website- sail.co.in.
  • For more information about how to apply, the candidates should check the official notification. 

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure 

  • The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 100 Objective type questions and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours.
  • The technical knowledge test will consist of 80 marks and General Aptitude will consist of 20 marks.

