SAIL Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for Executive and Non-Executive posts at sail.co.in, check details

Image Source : FILE SAIL recruitment 2019: Applications invited for Executive and Non-Executive posts at sail.co.in

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released an official notification inviting applications for Executive and Non-Executive posts. The interested candidates should apply for the above posts on the official website- sail.co.in by July 31, 2019.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Minimum age limit to apply for the posts

Management Trainee: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.

Jr. Manager: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 30 years.

Dy. Manager: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 37 years.

Fire Operator: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.

Operator cum Technician: The candidates should be in the age limit of 30 years.

Attendant cum Technician: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.

Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Educational qualification required for the posts

Candidates should check the official notification for the academic qualification since they differ for every post.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Application fee for the posts

General/OBC/EWS category candidates (Executive) posts: Rs 500

Rs 500 Operator cum Technician/ Fire Operator: Rs 250

Rs 250 Attendant cum Technician/ Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver: Rs 150

Rs 150 SC/ST/PWD category candidates do not have to pay application fee.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Here's how to apply

Candidates should apply online on the official website- sail.co.in.

For more information about how to apply, the candidates should check the official notification.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 100 Objective type questions and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

The technical knowledge test will consist of 80 marks and General Aptitude will consist of 20 marks.

