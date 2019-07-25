SAIL Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for Executive and Non-Executive posts at sail.co.in, check details

SAIL Recruitment 2019 | The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released an official notification inviting applications for Executive and Non-Executive posts. The interested candidates should apply for the above posts on the official website- sail.co.in by July 31, 2019.
SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Minimum age limit to apply for the posts
- Management Trainee: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.
- Jr. Manager: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 30 years.
- Dy. Manager: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 37 years.
- Fire Operator: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.
- Operator cum Technician: The candidates should be in the age limit of 30 years.
- Attendant cum Technician: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.
- Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver: The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 28 years.
SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Educational qualification required for the posts
Candidates should check the official notification for the academic qualification since they differ for every post.
SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Application fee for the posts
- General/OBC/EWS category candidates (Executive) posts: Rs 500
- Operator cum Technician/ Fire Operator: Rs 250
- Attendant cum Technician/ Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver: Rs 150
- SC/ST/PWD category candidates do not have to pay application fee.
SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Here's how to apply
- Candidates should apply online on the official website- sail.co.in.
- For more information about how to apply, the candidates should check the official notification.
SAIL Recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure
- The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 100 Objective type questions and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours.
- The technical knowledge test will consist of 80 marks and General Aptitude will consist of 20 marks.
