Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: 5000 RPSC 1st grade school lecturer jobs announced; check details

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Good news for job aspirants! The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a revised notification of vacancies for the first-grade school lecturer recruitment 2019. The number of vacancies for school lecturer has been increased to 5,000 from 4,212 posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for RPSC School Lecturer 2019 recruitment from September 23, 2019, to October 2019 on the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

राज्य सरकार ने 5000 पदों पर प्राध्यापक (स्कूल शिक्षा) भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए पुन: आवेदन किए आमंत्रित। 20 भाषाओं के इन पदों के लिए 23 सितम्बर, 2019 से 12 अक्टूबर, 2019 तक किए जा सकते हैं आवेदन। अधिक जानकारी राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग (RPSC) के इस लिंक पर है—https://t.co/X3UH9lPy7m pic.twitter.com/b8wdzEIM5w — Govt of Rajasthan (@RajGovOfficial) September 20, 2019

Vacancy details:

Total Vacancies: 5000

Category wise vacancies:

UR: 1852

EWS: 491

SC: 788

ST: 588

OBC: 1041

MBC: 240

PH: 213

Ex-Servicemen: 241

Subject wise vacancies:

Geography: 782

Economics: 129

Punjabi: 15

Rajasthani: 6

Public Administration: 5

Sociology: 32

Art: 40

Music: 6

History: 613

Commerce: 118

Biology: 166

Chemistry: 160

Home Science: 54

Hindi: 849

Political Science: 815

Physics: 187

Agriculture: 370

Mathematics: 193

English: 304

Sanskrit: 156.

Eligibility:

Applicant must be a graduate in that particular subject he/she is applying and must have a B.Ed from any recognised college or university.

Age limit:

The age of the people applying for the job must be 21 to 40 years.

How to apply for RPSC School Lecturer 2019?

The age relaxation rules will be applied as given in the official advertisement.

Follow the steps given below to apply for the exam:

Visit the official website

Log in to the SSO portal and then choose ‘Recruitment Portal’ option

Click on the ‘One Time Registration’ option

Proceed to fill the application form

Examination details: RPSC School Lecturer recruitment process consists of two papers: Paper-I and Paper-II.

Paper-I is common for all candidates

Paper-II is conducted to test the candidates’ knowledge of their chosen subject.

Important dates:

Application process opens: September 23

Last date of application process: October 12

Correction in Application:

Candidates will be able to make corrections in the application until 10 days after the last date of examination.

Note: Applicants will have to pay Rs. 300 as correction fee to make changes in their already submitted application form.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board releases TRB hall ticket

ALSO READ: CAT 2019: Registration dates extended, apply before September 25