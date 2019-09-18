CAT 2019: Online registration dates extended, apply before September 25 at iimcat.ac.in; check details

CAT 2019: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has extended the registration deadline for CAT 2019. As per the official notification, the CAT 2019 registration date has been extended to September 25, 2019.

The online registration link for CAT 2019 will close at 5:00 PM. However, Candidates who still wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website-- iimcat.ac.in to complete the registration process.

How to register for CAT 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website-- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Register' button under New Candidate Registration section to create your user profile.

Step 3: Enter all the required details and complete the registration details

Step 4: Using the system generated User ID and Password, login as a "Registered Candidate" and fill the Application Form for CAT 2019

Step 5: After completing the application and uploading the required documents, pay the fee.

CAT 2019 | Fee details

General/EWS/NC-OBC candidate will be charged Rs. 1900 while an SC/ST/PwD candidate will be charged Rs. 950 to appear for CAT 2019. The final amount to be paid may be different, as it will include applicable additional charges.

Candidates will receive a confirmation email stating the successful submission of your CAT 2019 Application within a few minutes. The email may also contain communication on additional details such as admit card download window.

CAT 2019 | Important dates

CAT 2019 registration and examination process will be held based on this schedule:

CAT 2019 registration starts: August 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM

CAT 2019 registration ends: September 18, 2019, at 5:00 PM

CAT 2019 admit card download begins: October 23, 2019, at 5:00 PM

CAT 2019 test day: November 24, 2019

CAT 2019 | Admit card

According to the schedule provided on the official website, the Admit Card for CAT 2019 will be available from October 23 to November 24, 2019. The CAT 2019 examination will be conducted on November 24, 2019, across the designated examination centres.

