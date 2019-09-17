AFCAT Result 2019 declared at afcat.cdac.in. Here's how to check

AFCAT 2019: Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the results of Air Force Common Admission (AFCAT) exam on its official website-- afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared in the AFCAT exam for 02/2019 batch held on August 24 and 25, 2019 can check and download their result now.

IAF has conducted the AFCAT exam at 240 exam centres across India in 111 cities for the recruitment of more than 184 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Branches.

Here's how to check AFCAT 2019 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website-- afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Candidates login'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your AFCAT 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print of the result for future reference

AFCAT 2019 Result | Direct Link

click here to check the result

