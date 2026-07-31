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  4. TN HSC 12th supplementary result 2026 OUT at tnresults.nic.in; know how to download scorecard via Digilocker

TN HSC 12th supplementary result 2026 OUT at tnresults.nic.in; know how to download scorecard via Digilocker

Written By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard is available for download via websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Check alternative ways to download TN HSC supplementary scorecard PDF.

TN HSC supplementary result 2026 declared at tnresults.nic.in.
TN HSC supplementary result 2026 declared at tnresults.nic.in. Image Source : India TV
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu HSC, Class 12 supplementary exam result 2026 has been declared, the students can check and download TN HSC supplementary scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSC 12th supplementary exam was held from June 29 to July 7, 2026.    

How to download TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard via Digilocker   

  • Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore  
  • Click on TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard pdf link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials    
  • TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download  
  • Save TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

How to download TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard at tnresults.nic.in 

The students can check and download TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard on the official websites -  tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. To download TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard, students need to visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in and click on HSC 12th supplementary scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard will be available for download, save TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in 
  • Click on TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.    

How to download TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard via App  

  • Download TN Board Result 2026 app from Google Play store  
  • Click on TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard pdf link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
  • Save TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

A total of 95.20 per cent students cleared the TN HSC 12th exam successfully this year, the pass percentage of female students was 97 per cent, male students - 93.19 per cent. 

For details on TN HSC supplementary result 2026, please visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.    

Also Read: 

CAT 2026 on November 29; check details on registration, eligibility criteria, application fees - details  

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Tamil Nadu Hsc Exam Exam Result
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