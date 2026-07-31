TN HSC 12th supplementary result 2026 OUT at tnresults.nic.in; know how to download scorecard via Digilocker

The Tamil Nadu HSC, Class 12 supplementary exam result 2026 has been declared, the students can check and download TN HSC supplementary scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSC 12th supplementary exam was held from June 29 to July 7, 2026.
How to download TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard via Digilocker
- Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore
- Click on TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard pdf link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
How to download TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard at tnresults.nic.in
The students can check and download TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. To download TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard, students need to visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in and click on HSC 12th supplementary scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard will be available for download, save TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in
- Click on TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard will be available for download on the screen
- Save TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard via App
- Download TN Board Result 2026 app from Google Play store
- Click on TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard pdf link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- Save TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.
A total of 95.20 per cent students cleared the TN HSC 12th exam successfully this year, the pass percentage of female students was 97 per cent, male students - 93.19 per cent.
For details on TN HSC supplementary result 2026, please visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.
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