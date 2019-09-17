HSSC 2019: Haryana Clerk exam postponement notice is FAKE | Update

HSSC 2019 Update: Attention! The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has not postponed the exam for clerk recruitment. A fake screenshot claiming the exam being postponed is circulating on social media and has left candidates in confusion. An official statement in this regard has been issued by the board. As per the official statement, the exam will be held on September 21, 22 and 23 as per the existing schedule.

"A fake screenshot and related media is being spread on social media regarding postponement of HSSC Clerk Exams to be held on 21st, 22nd & 23rd of September. Please note that no such notification has been issued by HSSC," tweeted the official handle of Office of Chief Minister, Haryana.

IMPORTANT : A fake screenshot and related media is being spread on social media regarding postponement of HSSC Clerk Exams to be held on 21st, 22nd & 23rd of September.

Please note that NO SUCH NOTIFICATION HAS BEEN ISSUED BY HSSC. — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) September 16, 2019

The HSSC clerk exam admit cards have been released on the official website on September 15.

The HSSC Clerk exam will be an OMR-based exam which will be conducted in multiple shifts. The written examination will carry 90 marks while the socio-economic criteria and relevant work experience of the candidate will carry 10 marks.

Steps to download HSSC Clerk exam 2019 admit card

1.Visit the official website-- hssc.gov.in.

2. Click on link which says 'download admit card'.

3. Enter all the required details.

4. Click on the submit button.

5. Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future references.

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 | Last date to download

The last date to download the admit card for Haryana Clerk Exam 2019 is on September 20, 2019.

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 | Vacancy detail

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 4863 vacancies to the post of Clerk (Group-C) through this recruitment exam.

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 | Exam pattern

The written examination will comprise 90 multiple choice question and will be of 90 minutes duration. The question paper will have 75% weightage for the questions asked from sections like:

General Awareness

Reasoning Ability

Maths

English

Hindi

Science

Computer

History

Literature

Geography

Civics

Environment

Culture

Current Affairs

Concerned subject

The remaining 10 marks will be allocated for Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience

