HSSC Clerk Examination Admit Cards released, steps to download

Image Source : PTI HSSC Clerk Admit Card (Representative image)

HSSC Clerk Admit Card: Haryana Staff Selection Commission released admit cards (hall tickets) for Clerk Recruitment Exam 2019. Those who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards Saturday (September 14) onwards. Admit cards for Haryana Clerk Recruitment Exam 2019 are available for download on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission website.

Here is how you can download your hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit http://hssc.gov.in/ This is the official website of the HSSC. Take care that you visit the authentic website and do not fall prey to fake ones that are aimed at deceiving exam candidates.

Step 2: Enter the log-in details using your credentials

Step 3: Download the admit card.

HSSC Clerk Recruitment Examination 2019 is due to be held from September 21 to September 23. There are 4835 vacancies across various government departments and corporations in Haryana.

The HSSC, on June 20, had released a notification about the Clerk Recruitment Exam 2019. Applications were invited from those who wished to appear for the examination.

There will be two stages in the selection process. A candidate has to clear these in order to get selected.

Stage 1: Written-test

Stage 2: Socio-economic criterion and experience