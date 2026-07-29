Rajasthan JET result 2026 out at jetskrau2026.com; how to download scorecard PDF

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Examination (JET) result 2026 has been declared. The candidates can check and download Rajasthan JET scorecard PDF on the official website - jetskrau2026.com. The Rajasthan JET was held on June 27 and final answer keys got released on July 21.

How to download Rajasthan JET scorecard at jetskrau2026.com

The candidates can follow these steps to download Rajasthan JET scorecard on the official website - jetskrau2026.com. To download Rajasthan JET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - jetskrau2026.com and click on JET scorecard PDF link. Enter your user ID, password, and captcha as the login credentials. Click on sign in. Rajasthan JET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save Rajasthan JET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jetskrau2026.com

Click on Rajasthan JET scorecard PDF link

Use user ID, password, and captcha as the login credentials

Click on sign in

Rajasthan JET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Rajasthan JET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Rajasthan JET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, rank, qualifying status, other details.

How to download Rajasthan JET rank card at jetskrau2026.com



Rajasthan JET rank card is available for download on the official portal - jetskrau2026.com. To download Rajasthan JET rank card PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jetskrau2026.com and click on Rajasthan JET rank card link. Rajasthan JET rank card will be available for download on the screen, save Rajasthan JET rank card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jetskrau2026.com Click on Rajasthan JET rank card PDF link Rajasthan JET rank card PDF will appear on the screen for download Save Rajasthan JET rank card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The state JET scores is used for admission to undergraduate degree programs in agriculture and allied sciences across agricultural universities. The list of participating universities are -

Agriculture University, Jodhpur, Agriculture University, Kota, Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology (MPUAT), Udaipur, others.

For details on Rajasthan JET result 2026, please visit the official website - jetskrau2026.com.

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