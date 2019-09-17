LIC Assistant Notification 2019: Over 8000 vacancies in different states. Click for details

LIC Assistant Notification 2019: Over 8000 vacancies in different states

The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC has invited applications for over 8000 posts of Assistant for various Divisional Offices of LIC under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones. Aspirants can apply for the same by visiting the official website -- licindia.in , after reading the below-given details. The online application process starts today and the last date to apply for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 is October 1.

Direct link to the Official Notification

LIC Assistant Notification 2019 | Important Dates:

Application process starts on: September 17

Application process ends on: October 1

Examination call letters release date: October 15 to 22

Prelims examination date: October 21 and 22

LIC Assistant Notification 2019 | Selection procedure:

Candidates will have to go through the two-tier process -- online preliminary test and main exam, after which they will be shortlisted for pre-recruitment medical examination. OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwD candidates will be given a chance to go through a pre-exam training that will be directed before the prelims test. For the pre-exam training candidates will need to register separately for this pre-exam training and attend the training at their own cost.

LIC Assistant Notification 2019 |Application Fee:

Application fees for SC/ST and PwD candidates are Rs 85, while for other candidates the application fee is Rs 510. GST charges are additional.

LIC Assistant Notification 2019 | Salary:

On being selected, candidates will be paid Rs. 14,435 per month.

LIC Assistant Notification 2019 | Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a Bachelors degree from a recognised institute/ university.