CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam result 2026 when? Know how to download scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam result 2026 will be announced soon on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. As per reports, CBSE 12th supplementary exam result 2026 is likely to be announced by second week of August. CBSE 12th supplementary exam was held on July 28.

How to download CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard 2026 via UMANG App

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Select CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF link

CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF via Digilocker

The candidates can download CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download CBSE Class 12 supplementary scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 12th supplementary exam result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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