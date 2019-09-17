SSC CGL 2017: Attention! CGL 2017 result expected to be out on this month at ssc.nic.in, check details here

SSC CGL 2017: Attention! CGL 2017 result to be released on this date at ssc.nic.in, check details here

SSC CGL 2017 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL exam result 2017 by November 2019. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for SSC CGL 2017 Result will be able to download their result soon on the official website i.e., ssc.nic.in soon, once it is uploaded.

The SSC had conducted the Document Verification and Skill Test for 35,990 eligible candidates of CGL 2017 from June 16 to July 31, 2019. The evaluation of the Skill Test (CPT and DEST) will take about 3-4 month and the result for the same is expected to be released by end of November 2019.

Apart from this, since the commission is busy conducting of its other examinations, in strict conformity with the Annual Calendar 2019- 20 and due to the extremely tight schedule, the SSC CGL 2017 Result is getting delay.

According to some reports, the commission will recruit around 9295 vacancies as per the tentative vacancies declared by the Commission on 9 May 2019. Candidates who appeared in the Skill Test (CPT and DEST) will have to wait till November and keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

Steps to check SSC CGL 2017 Result

1. Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in

2. Click on 'SSC CGL 2017 Result'

3. Enter all the required details and click on submit

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

Also Read: AFCAT Result 2019 declared at afcat.cdac.in. Here's how to check

Also Read: HSSC 2019: Haryana Clerk exam postponement notice is FAKE | Update