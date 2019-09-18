TRB Hall Ticket: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board releases admit card for PG Assistants exam. Check here

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board releases admit card for PG Assistants exam

TRB Hall Ticket | The admit cards for Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has been released. Candidates should note that the admit cards have been released for the direct recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade - I, 2018 – 2019.

Those who have applied for the exam should download their admit cards from the official website.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has also released the revised time table for the eligible candidates who have applied for the aforementioned exam.

How to download TRB Hall Ticket

1. Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in

2. Login to the portal using your credentials

3. Click on the link that reads 'dashboard'

4. Download your Teachers Recruitment Board admit card

Candidates should note that the test will be conducted from September 27 to 29. The exam will be conducted in two sessions - morning and noon.

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry a print out of their admit card, along with an original ID card and a passport size picture.