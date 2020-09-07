Image Source : PTI PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Over 530 vacancies for Manager, Senior Manager Posts. Check salary, other details

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Officer (Manager & Senior Manager). Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts can apply through the online mode before the last date.

Candidates can check eligible criteria, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details regarding PNB SO Recruitment 2020 here.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

Candidates will be able to apply online PNB SO Recruitment 2020 from September 8, 2020. The last date to submit the online application for the posts is September 29, 2020.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for Specialist Officer (Manager & Senior Manager). Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website-- pnbindia.in.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Total vacancies

Total No. Of Vacancies - 535 Posts

Manager (Risk) - 160 Posts

Manager (Credit) - 200 Posts

Manager (Treasury) - 30 Posts

Manager (Architect) - 25 Posts

Manager (Civil) - 2 Posts

Manager (Economic) - 10 Posts

Manager ( HR) - 10 Posts

Senior Manager (Risk) - 40 Posts

Senior Manager (Credit) - 50 Posts

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

For Manager - Risk- Bachelor/Masters in Math/ Statistics/ Economics/ or FRM/ PRM/ DTIRM/ MBA (Finance)*/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ PGPBF minimum of 60% in aggregate.

For Manager - Credit-CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.* minimum of 60% in aggregate.

For Manager - Treasury - MBA-Finance or equivalent from a recognized university/institute/CA/ ICWA/CFA/CAIIB/Diploma in Treasury Management/ PGPBF minimum of 60% in aggregate.

For Manager- Law - Graduate with a degree in law or law graduate, a minimum of 60% in aggregate, who has passed 05 years integrated course from the university recognized by the Govt. of India.

For Manager - Architect - Bachelor Degree in Architecture from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies.

For Manager - Civil - B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies.

For Manager - HR - Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/HR/ HRD/ HRM/ Labour Law with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

For Manager - Economics - Post Graduate Degree in Economics with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate OR equivalent CGPA from the University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

For Senior Manager - Risk - -Bachelor/Masters in Math/ Statistics/ Economics/ or FRM/ PRM/ DTIRM/ MBA (Finance)*/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ PGPBF.

For Senior Manager - Credit -CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM or equivalent postgraduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

For Manager Post: Candidates should be between 25 to 35 years of age.

For Senior Manager Post- Candidates should be between 25 to 37 years of age.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Salary

Manager - 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950

Senior Manager - 42020 -1310/5-48570- 1460/2-51490

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD category candidates - Rs. 175

All others: Rs. 850

How to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for APSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the PNB official notification for more details.

