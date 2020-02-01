Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2020 to be released soon. Get details here

Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2020

Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune is expected to release the SSC admit card 2020 today on the official website -- mahasscboard.in. Class 12 students who will appear for the examination will soon get their hall tickets for the board examinations from their respective schools. While the private students will be able to download the admit by visiting the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided below. The step-by-step process to download the Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2020 is given below.

Here's how to download the Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2020:

1. Visit any one of these official websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on the ‘download admit card’ link.

3. Enter the registration number/ roll number.

4. Admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The MSBSHSE SSC Admit Card 2020 will be provided to the students free of cost. Also before handling the hall tickets to the students, it must be stamped and signed by the school principals.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC exam will begin from March 3, 2020, while Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC exam will commence from February 18, 2020. SSC and HSC exams timetable was released in October last year.

Direct link to download Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2020 (To be activated)