JEE Main 2021: NTA extends last date for registration till January 23. Check new deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for the JEE Main 2021 till January 23. Candidates who are aspiring to become engineers & architects can apply for the February session of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main 2021) on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Initially, the last date to register for JEE Main 2021 was January 17, 2021.

The notice reads "The process of registration for the Online Application form has already started w.e.f.16th December 2020. It is now being extended up to 23rd January 2021 for the benefit of these candidates and as well as other candidates who would like to apply for this session."

Students must note that this year the NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 exam in four sessions this year- February, March, April & May.

National Testing Agency will conduct the JEE Main 2021 (Engineering admission test) the first session will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021, at test centers across the country. The test will be conducted for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions.

The other dates in the month of March, April & May 2021 may be seen at the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can exercise thereinafter to apply in one, two, or all sessions.

JEE Main 2021: Check steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login using your credentials

Step 3: Fill in the form

Step 4: Upload your image, documents & signature as asked

Step 5: Make the payment online

JEE Main 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Registrarion commenced on 16.12.2020 Last date to apply 23.01.2021 Application fee payment 24.01.2021 Correction window opens 27.01.2021 Last date to make corrections 30.01.2021 Admit card release Feb second week

