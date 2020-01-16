JEE Main 2020: Important notification released by NTA. Check details, direct link

Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2020 important notification released by NTA

JEE Main 2020: Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main 2020 Exam for January session should note that an important notification has been released by the NTA or the National Testing Agency. The notification regarding the JEE Main 2020 was released on the official website and provides clarification about the Numerical Value Questions and how the answers for them will be evaluated by the exam authority. According to the notification, the exam authority will accept answers for Questions that contain Numerical Values in JEE Main 2020 exam in different mathematical formats which are expressed through various decimal point systems.

Students who had appeared for the JEE Main 2020 exams should note that the notification has been issued to help aspirants better understand the scoring pattern for Numerical Questions. For the convenience of candidates, a direct link to check the notification has also been provided.

JEE Main 2020 Notification

The answers to Numerical Question in JEE Main Exam will have answers also in numeric format, an official notification with the JEE Main 2020 released by the NTA said. The exam authority will also accept answers submitted by the candidates in different formats based on the values of zeros. “The value of zeroes in decimal would be disregarded and all equivalent decimal values would be marked as correct," the notification read.

Candidates must also note that the Numerical Questions asked in JEE Main 2020 exam do not attract any negative marking for wrong answers.

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key

NTA had released the JEE Main 2020 answer key on January 13, this year. The JEE Main 2020 exams were also held in January. The answer key was released online and was accessible through the official exam portal i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

