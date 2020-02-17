Image Source : FILE ITBP Constable Admit Card 2020: DIRECT LINK

ITBP Constable Admit Card 2020: The admit card for ITBP Constable (Tradesman) recruitment 2020 has been released by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The written test for ITBP Constable (Tradesman) 2017 posts will be held on March 1, 2020.

Candidates who have applied for the ITBP recruitment examination can download their ITBP Constable Admit Card 2020 from the official website-- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

How to download ITBP Constable Admit Card 2020?

Step 1: Visit the ITBP official website-- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Download Admit Card for ITBP CT/Tradesman Written Test 2020'

Step 3: Enter your username, password and click on the login

Step 4: Your ITBP Constable Admit Card 2020 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download ITBP admit card and take a print out for future reference