IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 released. Check direct link to download

Image Source : PTI IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 released

IIT JAM Admit Card 2020: The IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur on Tuesday. Students who are preparing for the IIT JAM exam are advised to visit the official website for updates. A direct link to download the IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 has also been provided below. Candidates who were waiting for the IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 should note that the Indian Institute of Technology has released the admit card in online mode and the same can be downloaded from the official website.

Students should note that it is mandatory to carry the IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 to the examination center, as entry without the same would be denied. The IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 will comprise of details about the exam centre, exam date and time and other such details which are important for the candidates. In addition to this, personal details of the candidate like their name, date of birth and others will also be provided on the hall ticket.

How to download IIT JAM Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website jam.iitk.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'IIT JAM 2020 Admit Card'

3. A new login page will open

4. Enter your login details on the portal

5. Your IIT JAM 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download IIT JAM Admit Card 2020

Candidates can refer to the below-mentioned link to directly download their admit cards

Direct Link To Download IIT JAM Admit Card 2020

IIT JAM 2020 exam

According to an official notification, the IIT JAM 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 9, 2020. The exam will be held in two separate sessions i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. IIT JAM Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM while Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.