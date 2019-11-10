Image Source : FILE ICAI CA exam 2019 postponed. Check details

ICAI CA Exam 2019 Latest Update: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICA) has postponed the CA Inter Exam 2019 which was earlier scheduled to be held on November 11, 2019. ICAI has uploaded a detailed notification in this regards on its official website confirming the postponement of CA Intermediate/ Intermediate (IPC), Paper-5, Advanced Accounting.

ICAI candidates can check the detailed ICAI announcement in this regards by logging onto ICIA website.

ICAI CA Exam 2019 | Detailed ICAI Announcement

According to the official announcement, “As the Schools and Colleges in some parts of the Country are going to be closed on Monday, November 11, the ICAI Examination of Intermediate/ Intermediate (IPC), Paper-5, Advanced Accounting scheduled for Monday i.e. November 11, 2019 at all examination centres across India and Overseas stand postponed to a future date.”

ICAI CA Exam 2019 | Exam schedule will be same from November 13 onwards

With postponement of examinations for November 9 and 11, 2019, many candidates who were appearing for the ICAI CA November 2019 exams were worried about the rest of the examination papers. To clarify the institute’s stand on this, the ICAI announcement has also confirmed that the all examinations from November 13, 2019 will be held as per the exam schedule announced earlier.

ICAI CA Exam 2019 | Students advised to keep checking for updates

With the situation still developing rapidly, ICIA announcement also urges students to stay connected to the official website-- icai.org, to get all the latest news and new updates about exam rescheduling and postponements. Alternatively, candidates can also bookmark indiatvnews.com and keep visiting it regularly to get all the latest updates about ICAI CA Exam 2019.

Also Read: ICAI CA Final 2019 November application last date extended. Check revised schedule, steps to register here

Also Read: CA aspirants stage protest outside ICAI headquarters