ICAI CA Final 2019 November application last date extended. Check revised schedule, steps to register here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the last dates for the CA Final November applications submission.

According to the official notification, the last dates have been extended to September 12 and September 15, 2019. Earlier, the last date for the submission of online examination form was from September 7, 2019, to September 12, 2019. However, the candidates from Jammu and Kashmir can apply for the CA final November examination till September 15, 2019.

Candidates who wish to appear for ICAI CA final November examination 2019 can apply at the official website-- icaiexam.icai.org. However, the candidates are advised to read this article to know more details.

ICAI CA final November examination 2019: How to apply

1. Visit the official website-- icaiexam.icai.org

2. Click on CA Final 2019 registration link

3. Enter all the required details and click on submit

4. Complete the application forms by logging in using the Login ID and password

5. Download the application form for future reference

Students can also check their CA result through a direct link, which is given below

ICAI CA final November examination 2019: Revised schedule

ICAI CA final November examination 2019: Fee detail

Candidates can submit the online application without the late fee until September 12, 2019. The late fee for the candidates submitting the application form after September 12 is Rs 600.

The examination fee to be submitted is Rs, 1800/- for a single Group/Exam while the examination fee for both the groups is Rs. 3300/-

