Karnataka PGCET 2019: Seat Allotment results to be out shortly at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; check details

Saturday, September 07, 2019
     
The Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2019 will be declared shortly by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on the official website--cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2019 12:55 IST
Karnataka PGCET 2019: The Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2019 will be declared shortly by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2019 is conducted for the admission to the MBA, MCA, MCA Lateral and M.Tech programmes offered at the colleges in the state.

Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2019 can check the allotment result on the official website once it is uploaded. However, the candidates are advised to read this article to know more details.

Steps to check Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2019

1. Visit the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

2. Click on 'PGCET allotment result 2019' 

3. Enter the required details 

4. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2019 | Direct Link 

Click here to check seat allotment 2019 (to be activated soon)

