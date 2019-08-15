ICAI CA exam schedule for November 2019 released, check details

ICAI CA Exam Schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA exam schedule for November 2019 session. ICAI conducts the exam for CA every year. Lakh of candidates appear for the exam to become a CA. It is one of the most prestigious exams in the country which takes a lot of efforts from the students to clear the exam.

It requires very hard preparations which go on long, so that the candidates can crack it. In a recent development, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the exam schedule for November 2019 session. The schedule has been released for all the courses of CA.

The application forms for CA exam will be made available soon. The application form will be available from August 16 and the candidates will be able to apply for the exam till September 7. The candidates need to pay late fee if they are unable to apply till the last date of application. With late fee, the candidates can apply till September 10. The institute has also declared the date of the exam. The exams of CA will start in the month of November i.e. from November 1. The exam will go on till November 18. The candidates should know that the exam will be conducted at the centres as decided by the institute.

ICAI CA Exam Schedule for November 2019

CA Foundation: November 9, 13, 15, 17

CA IPCC Group 1: November 2, 4, 6, 8

CA IPCC Group 2: November 11, 14, 16

CA Intermediate Group 1: November 2, 4, 6, 8

CA Intermediate Group 2: November 11, 14, 16, 18

CA Final Group 1: November 1, 3, 5, 7

CA Final Group 2: November 9, 13, 15, 17