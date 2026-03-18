'I'm alive': Netanyahu mocks death rumours again, appears in video with US envoy

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing rumours about his death circulating on social media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again dismissed the claims, this time with humor. In a new video, Netanyahu is seen walking alongside US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, joking about the viral speculation. Huckabee quips that US President Donald Trump had sent him to check if Netanyahu was alright.

Responding with a smile, Netanyahu says, “Yes, Mike, I’m alive.”

Takes aim at ‘six fingers’ conspiracy

Netanyahu also addressed another viral claim suggesting his videos were AI-generated. Mocking the theory, he joked about having “five fingers on each hand,” referring to online posts that alleged he appeared to have an extra finger in earlier footage. The “six fingers” rumour had gained attention after a recent video clip, but officials have strongly denied any such claims.

Serious message on Iran conflict

While the video had light moments, it also carried a serious message. Netanyahu spoke about ongoing military actions against Iran and claimed that key Iranian figures had been targeted. He praised the United States for its support and said Israel is working closely with Washington in dealing with the situation. Netanyahu also accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons and posing a global threat.

Government rejects rumours as fake

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has clearly dismissed all rumours about his death, calling them “fake news.” Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar also confirmed that Netanyahu is alive and blamed misinformation for spreading confusion.

This is not the first time Netanyahu has addressed such rumours. Over the past few days, he has shared several videos showing himself in public, including one where he joked, “I am dying for coffee,” while responding to false claims.