IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020: The admit card for IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2020 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection today (September 8). The IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card has been made available on the official website of IBPS. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS RRB Prelims exam can download their hall ticket online at— ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the 'IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card' link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Your IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020: Direct link

The selection for Officer Scale 1 includes the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview while a single level exam is conducted for the post of Officers Scale II and III followed by an interview. For Office Assistant posts, the selection is done on the basis of the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round.

The IBPS RRB Preliminary will be conducted online to fill up 9638 posts in the organization. A total of 80 objective type questions will be included in the paper. Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post will have questions in reasoning and numerical ability and Officer Scale I will have questions in reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

The IBPS preliminary exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants was scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26, 2020, and a single exam for Officers Scale II and III is on October 18, 2020. The main exam for Officer Scale I is scheduled on October 18, 2020.

