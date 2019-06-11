HSSC Recruitment 2019 notifies over 6,000 vacancies for constable, sub inspector post. Check eligibility criteria, last date to apply

Image Source : PTI HSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for sub-inspector, constable post

Under the HSSC Recruitment 2019, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the post of constable and Sub Inspector. Candidates who wish to apply for the HSSC Recruitment 2019 can check vacancies online.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has notified a total of 6000 vacancies for constable post, while 400 vacancies have been notified for Sub-Inspector post.

HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 will begin the process of online registration from tomorrow (June 12). Candidates who wish to apply should note that the vacancies will be closed on June 26, 2019.

Qualifications for HSSC Recruitment 2019

Qualifications for Constable post - Applicants should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. Also, candidates should have Hindi or Sanskrit as one of their subjects in 10th or higher secondary.

Qualifications for Sub-Inspector post - The minimum qualification required to apply for the post of sub-inspector is graduation.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Date of Publication: 9 June 2019

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 June 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 26 June 2019

Last date for depositing online application fee: 28 June 2019

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Number of vacancies

There are a number of vacancies in the police department in Haryana. Candidates should go through the below-mentioned details

Male Constable (General Duty): 5000 posts

Female Constable (General Duty): 1000 posts

Sub-Inspector (Male) - 400 posts

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria, age limit

Candidates who wish to apply for the post of constable or for sub-inspector post should be between 18 to 25 years of age. Candidates should note that age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Candidates applying for the post of constable or sub-inspector will be selected on the basis of a knowledge test, a physical screening test and a physical measurement test

HSSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply for post of constable / sub-inspector

Candidates are required to apply through online mode. The last date to apply is June 26.

Application Fee for HSSC Constable and Sub Inspector Recruitment 2019

Application Fee for Male Constable Post for General Category: Rs. 100/-

Application Fee for Female Constable Post for General Category: Rs. 50/-

Application Fee for Male Constable Post for SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only: Rs. 25/-

Application Fee for Female Constable Post for SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only: Rs. 13/-

Application Fee for Male SI Post for General Category: Rs. 150/-

Application Fee for Female SI Post for General Category: Rs. 75/-

Ex-Serviceman of Haryana – No Charges