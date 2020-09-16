CLAT Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI CLAT Admit Card 2020 released

CLAT Admit Card 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT Admit Card 2020. Candidates should note that the CLAT Admit Card 2020 has been released for the upcoming law entrance exam, on the official website. For the convenience of the candidates, the steps to download CLAT Admit Card 2020 have been provided below. A direct link to download the CLAT Admit Card 2020 has also been shared.

It should be noted that the CLAT 2020 exam is slated to be conducted on September 28. It would be mandatory for all students to carry the CLAT admit card to the examination centre. To conduct the exams, the authorities have also issued some guidelines, so that the students can be protected from the coronavirus outbreak.

CLAT Admit Card 2020 Download: Here are the steps

1. Visit one of the official websites consortiumofnlus.ac.in or clat.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CLAT 2020'

3. Enter your registered mobile number and password

4. Your CLAT Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference

Direct link to download CLAT Admit Card 2020

Candidates can also download their CLAT Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the direct link as provided below

Direct Link To Download CLAT Admit Card 2020

