BSEB, Bihar Board Class 12 exam 2020 begin from today. Check timings, other details

Image Source : PTI BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Exam 2020 begin today

Bihar Board 12th Exam: The Bihar School Education Board, BSEB Patna commenced the annual board examinations for Class 12 on Monday. More than 12 lakh students had registered to appear for the Bihar Board exams, the notification of which was released on the official website. Bihar Board 12th Exam 2020 is being conducted under the strict supervision of teachers and invigilators. The Bihar board had also deployed CCTV vigilance, frisking, and videography of students at various places.

Students appearing for the Bihar Board 12th Exam should note that the BSEB exams would conclude on February 13, 2020.

BSEB admit card

Students appearing for the board exams should note that it is mandatory to carry their admit cards to the exam centre. Students found without their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The Bihar Board 12th Exam would be conducted in two batches -- morning and noon. Morning batch would be conducted from 9:30 to 12:45 and afternoon from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. Students for morning batch are required to report before 9:15 and afternoon batch latest by 1:30. Entry after this would not be allowed.