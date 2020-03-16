Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 Admit Card 2020 released

Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 Admit Card 2020 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board. Candidates who are preparing for the Bihar D.El.Ed 2020 examination should note that the admit cards have been released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 Admit Card 2020 have been provided. A direct link to download the Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 Admit Card 2020 is also given below.

How to check Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website biharboardvividh.com

2. Click on the link that reads 'Download Admit Card for D.EL.ED. Joint Entrance Test, 2020'

3. A new page will appear

4. Enter your login details

5. Enter your roll number and other required details

6. Your Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the admit card and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 Admit Card 2020

Students can click on the link below to check and download their Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 Admit Card 2020

Direct Link To Download Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 Admit Card 2020

Bihar Board Exam 2020: Date, time, details

The DElEd JEE 2020 entrance exam will be held in a single shift i.e. morning slot from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The Bihar Board Exam 2020 is slated to be conducted from March 28, 2020, an official notification read. Candidates who clear the exam will be shortlisted for admission to diploma in elementary education programmes offered by both governments as well as private schools based in the state.