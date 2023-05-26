Shocking: Woman kidnapped 17 years ago found in Delhi | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE The police had registered a case under section 363 IPC in 2006 at Gokulpuri Police Station.

Delhi : In a shocking incident, a woman who was kidnapped 17 years ago, in 2006, was found in the national capital, police said.

According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, "On 22 May, a team of Seemapuri Police Station on secret information traced the kidnapped girl age 32 years (now) who was kidnapped 17 years ago."

The police had registered a case under section 363 IPC in 2006 at the Gokulpuri Police Station following complaints from the girl's parents.

"The girl was kidnapped in 2006 and during the investigation, the girl disclosed that after leaving her house she was residing with a person namely Deepak in the village Cherdih District Baliya UP and thereafter she left Deepak in lockdown after some dispute and started living in Gokalpuri in rented accommodation," police stated.

According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, 116 kidnapped/abducted children/persons, and 301 missing persons were recovered by Shahdara district to date in 2023.

