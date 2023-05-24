Wednesday, May 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: 1 dead, several injured after DTC bus hits 5 vehicles in New Friends Colony area

Delhi: 1 dead, several injured after DTC bus hits 5 vehicles in New Friends Colony area

Delhi bus accident: One unknown person was brought dead at Holy Family Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday while two of the injured are in critical condition, informed Delhi Police.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | New Delhi
Updated on: May 24, 2023 18:59 IST
Delhi bus accident, one dead in bus accident, DTC bus hits 5 vehicles in New Friends Colony, 5 injur
Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi: 1 dead, several injured after DTC bus hits 5 vehicles in New Friends Colony area.

Delhi bus accident: One person died and five others sustained injuries after a DTC cluster bus going towards Maharani Bagh lost control and hit five vehicles near Masih Garh Chowk in New Friends Colony area today (May 24). 

One unknown person was brought dead at Holy Family Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday.  Two of the injured are in critical condition, informed Delhi Police.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Delhi: CISF detains 20-year-old US man carrying 6 live cartridges at IGI airport; probe initiated

ALSO READ: Delhi: Rouse Avenue Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to get fresh passport on Friday

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News