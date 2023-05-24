Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi: 1 dead, several injured after DTC bus hits 5 vehicles in New Friends Colony area.

Delhi bus accident: One person died and five others sustained injuries after a DTC cluster bus going towards Maharani Bagh lost control and hit five vehicles near Masih Garh Chowk in New Friends Colony area today (May 24).

One unknown person was brought dead at Holy Family Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. Two of the injured are in critical condition, informed Delhi Police.

More details are awaited in this regard.

