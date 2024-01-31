RWA in Jangpura Extension issues notice to Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter over Ram Mandir comments

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar in New Delhi.

The Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) in Jangpura Extension, Delhi, served a notice to Suranya Aiyar, daughter of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, urging an apology for her opposition to the consecration of the Ram Mandir. The RWA accused Suranya Aiyar of "creating tension and hatred" with her remarks, calling for responsible behaviour to maintain a harmonious living environment.

While Suranya claimed not to reside in the Jangpura house, owned by her father as per election affidavits, the RWA insisted on accountability, directing both Aiyars to apologise or consider relocating.

BJP Reaction

Amit Malviya, a BJP leader, reacted to the RWA's stern letter, applauding their stance against disrespecting Hindu beliefs and calling for an apology from Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter for alleged disruption of the Pran Pratistha ceremony at Ram Mandir.

Letter details

The letter called on Mani Shankar Aiyar to condemn his daughter's actions and suggested moving to another colony if they stood by their protest against the Ram Mandir consecration. The RWA labelled Suranya Aiyar's actions as a "hate speech act," emphasising their responsibility to foster cordial relations, especially in a locality where many residents migrated from Pakistan. The RWA stressed that the construction of the Ram Mandir followed a Supreme Court verdict and advised Suranya Aiyar to respect the norms of good citizenship without provoking hostility.

