Delhi weather: Dense fog lowers visibility, IGI Airport issues advisory for passengers | Check details

Delhi-NCR on Wednesday woke up covered in a dense fog that significantly impacted the visibility in several regions. The fog-accompanied winter chill also caused disruptions in flight and train operations. Meanwhile, it also propelled Delhi Airport to issue a passenger advisory. "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the advisory read.

Commuters face challenges

Many commuters encountered significant challenges today as several trains faced delays and cancellations at Anand Vihar and New Delhi Railway Station. The prevailing dense foggy conditions disrupted the normal schedule, causing inconvenience to passengers who rely on the railway services for their daily commute. The adverse weather conditions not only led to extended waiting times but also prompted cancellations, leaving travellers stranded at the station. Meanwhile, authorities have advised passengers to check for updates and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans during this period of increased atmospheric obscurity.

People resort to bonfire amid bone-chilling cold

Visuals from around different places in Delhi have shown people swarming around bonfires to keep themselves warm. Speaking to the ANI, a resident in the Red Fort area expressed the difficulties people are facing as buses are running late and, in some parts, public vehicles are not even available owing to the chilling weather. "We are resorting to bonfire to keep ourselves warm, and this cold will continue till February. Due to the intense fog, customers are not visiting my shop," a shopkeeper told news agency ANI.

Dense fog in several parts of North India

Earlier on Tuesday, a similar situation was seen as dense fog shrouded the national capital and vast swathes of North India, significantly impacting visibility and throwing flight and train services out of gear. Very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Northwest Rajasthan, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

