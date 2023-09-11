Weather update: Delhi witnesses humid weather conditions, air quality 'deteriorates'

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Traffic jam on the streets of New Delhi.

Delhi witnessed humid weather conditions on Monday with traces of rainfall, as the maximum temperature settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, recorded traces of rainfall, while Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 1 mm and traces of rainfall, respectively. The humidity levels oscillated between 68 per cent and 97 per cent.

A day after Delhi recorded its best air quality of the year, the air quality deteriorated and entered the 'satisfactory' category. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 53. The AQI is likely to remain in the satisfactory category from September 12 to September 14.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Forecast for Tuesday:

Temperature:

Maximum: 35 degrees Celsius

Minimum: 25 degrees Celsius

Sky: Generally cloudy

Rainfall: Traces of rainfall possible

Humidity: 68-97%

Air Quality: Satisfactory

Additional Information:

The AQI is likely to remain in the satisfactory category from September 12 to September 14. Rain and cool winds on Sunday brought the minimum temperature down by five notches in Delhi.

Also read | 'No crackers this Diwali', Delhi government reimposes ban on sale, use of firecrackers | DETAILS

Also read | Delhi govt bans production, storage, sale, use of firecrackers to curb pollution in winter