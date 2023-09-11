Delhi govt bans production, storage, sale, use of firecrackers to curb pollution in winter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Delhi government has banned the manufacturing, sale, storage and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital as part of an action plan to curb pollution in winter, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

The Delhi government has implemented a policy of banning all types of firecrackers for the past three years.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the Delhi Police will be issued strict directions to implement the ban in the city. He said that to tackle pollution, the Delhi government has started working on the winter action plan. He further said that Delhi has seen a considerable improvement in Delhi's air quality in the last five-six years but we have to improve it further and beacuse of this the government have decided to ban firecrackers this year too.

"We all know that the pollution level increases in Delhi during the winter. To tackle this, the Delhi government has started working on the winter action plan. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also decided to implement a complete ban on all kinds of crackers in the city," he said.

Last year, the government had announced that bursting firecrackers on Diwali in the city would attract a jail term up to six months and a fine of Rs 200. It had said production, storage and sale of firecrackers in Delhi would be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

