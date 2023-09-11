'No crackers this Diwali', Delhi government reimposes ban on sale, use of firecrackers | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) No crackers this Diwali

Delhi: Ahead of Diwali 2023, the Delhi government on Monday decided to reimpose the ban on the manufacturing, sale, storage and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the capital. Environment Minister Gopal Rai asserted that this decision is part of an action plan to reduce pollution levels in winter.

Rai added Delhi Police will be issued strict directions to implement the ban in the city. He announced the decision while addressing a press conference here.

Delhi government following practice for last three years

The Delhi government has been following the practice of banning all kinds of firecrackers for the last three years.

"We have seen a considerable improvement in Delhi's air quality in the last five-six years but we have to improve it further. Therefore, we have decided to ban firecrackers this year too," Rai said. "In view of the dangerous pollution situation in Delhi during Diwali, this time also a complete ban is being imposed on the manufacture, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. So that the lives of people can be saved. This Diwali, do not use crackers, he said to ANI.

Punishment for bursting firecrackers

According to a report of PTI, last year, the government had announced that bursting firecrackers on Diwali in the city would attract a jail term up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.

It had said production, storage and sale of firecrackers in Delhi would be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.