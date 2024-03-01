Karnataka: Woman paraded naked in Belagavi district over property dispute

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman paraded naked in Karnataka's Belagavi district over property dispute

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly paraded naked in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The incident took place around seven months ago but has come to light recently after a video of the same went viral on social media, police said. Based on the complaint by the survivor's daughter, the police said on Thursday that they have taken up the case for investigation.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on July 31, 2023 when the survivor and her son were beaten up by her rivals for questioning the encroachment of half an acre of land on the three acres of land allotted to her by the government. The accused not only paraded her nude and beat up her family, but also threatened her with dire consequences if she lodged a complaint, the complainant alleged.

The matter came to light on Thursday when the survivor's daughter complained. Senior officers of the Belagavi district administration have camped in the village to probe it further. This incident is a reminder of a similar one that took place in Vantamuri village in Belagavi district where a woman was attacked on December 11, 2023 after her son eloped with a girl from his own community.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Man poses as girl online, traps minor into sharing her private pictures in ‘truth or dare’ game

ALSO READ | Kanpur: Two minor girls found hanging from tree, family claims gangrape, murder