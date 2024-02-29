Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
  4. Kanpur: Two minor girls found hanging from tree, family claims gangrape, murder

DCP South Zone, Kanpur Ravindra Kumar said the police have taken the accused into custody and started interrogating them. The police will take strict action as per law in the case, he added.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Kanpur Updated on: February 29, 2024 12:50 IST
Representational image
Image Source : X Representational image

In a shocking incident, the bodies of two minor girls were found hanging from a tree in a village in Ghatampur Kotwali, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. While the family members accused a kiln contractor and two others of gangrape and murder, the police are considering a case of suicide or abutment to suicide case.

The bodies were found hanging by dupatta on a plum tree in a wheat field. The family of the victims filed a complaint with the local police. 

On the allegations of family members, Kanpur Police registered a case under the sections of gang rape of minor girls, POCSO and abetment to suicide. The police took all three named accused into custody. The police and forensic team have initiated an investigation into the case. The probe officials have started interrogating the detained accused to ascertain the cause of the death.

They are investigating whether the accused hanged the minor girls from the tree after gangrape or the girls committed suicide. Therefore, a case has been registered under section 306 (Suicide).

DCP South Zone Ravindra Kumar said that the dead bodies were found hanging from the tree near the kiln located in the village of Ghatampur Kotwali. The police have taken the accused into custody and the matter is being investigated, he added. "The culprits will not be spared. The police will take strict action," the official said.

