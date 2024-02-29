Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Shahjahan Sheikh arrested by West Bengal Police amid Sandeshkhali row

Shahjahan Sheikh arrested by West Bengal Police amid Sandeshkhali row

Against the backdrop of heightened tensions in Sandeshkhali, the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh marks a significant development in the ongoing controversy.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: February 29, 2024 7:21 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

In the aftermath of the Sandeshkhali violence, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan was apprehended by the West Bengal Police this morning from the Sarberia area. Currently, he has been placed under police lock-up in Basirhat.

Arrest amid Sandeshkhali unrest

The arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas. His apprehension is seen as a significant move by law enforcement authorities to address the unrest in the region.

Police action: Sheikh Shahjahan in custody

According to police sources, Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested in the Minakhan area following a directive from the Kolkata High Court, empowering enforcement agencies to take action against individuals involved in the Sandeshkhali violence. He has been taken to Basirhat Court for further legal proceedings.

Legal ramifications

The arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan carried legal implications as it aligns with the directives issued by the Kolkata High Court, underscoring the state's commitment to maintaining law and order in the Sandeshkhali region amidst the ongoing turmoil.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement