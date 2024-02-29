Shahjahan Sheikh arrested by West Bengal Police amid Sandeshkhali row

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

In the aftermath of the Sandeshkhali violence, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan was apprehended by the West Bengal Police this morning from the Sarberia area. Currently, he has been placed under police lock-up in Basirhat.

Arrest amid Sandeshkhali unrest

The arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas. His apprehension is seen as a significant move by law enforcement authorities to address the unrest in the region.

Police action: Sheikh Shahjahan in custody

According to police sources, Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested in the Minakhan area following a directive from the Kolkata High Court, empowering enforcement agencies to take action against individuals involved in the Sandeshkhali violence. He has been taken to Basirhat Court for further legal proceedings.

Legal ramifications

The arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan carried legal implications as it aligns with the directives issued by the Kolkata High Court, underscoring the state's commitment to maintaining law and order in the Sandeshkhali region amidst the ongoing turmoil.