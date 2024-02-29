Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest is just a drama, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari amid Sandeshkhali stir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest is just a drama, said senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on India TV moments after news of his arrest spread on Thursday.

"In the last few elections, people of Sandeshkhali were not allowed to cast their votes. Now, with the support of the Election Commission, people of this region will cast votes," said Adhikari underlining the fear of Sheikh among locals in Sandeshkhali.

Sheikh, the main accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, was arrested by West Bengal Police this morning from the Sarberia area and now he was kept in a police lock-up in Basirhat, North 24 Parganas district.

Aminul Islam Khan SDPO of Minakhan said, "TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal Police from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas and taken to Basirhat Court."

Shajahan Sheikh arrested after Calcutta High Court's intervention

Sheikh's arrest comes a day after the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that TMC leader can be arrested by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police. On a request by the state's advocate general, the court clarified its order of February 26 in which it had ordered the arrest of Sheikh by the police authority. A division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam clarified that the court in its February 7 order had only stayed the constitution of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and West Bengal Police by a single bench to probe an attack on ED officials.

Court allows Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali The division bench directed that it will be "open to the CBI or the ED also to arrest" the absconding Sheikh, noting that he has been on the run for a substantial period. The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit Haldarpara in restive Sandeshkhali area on Thursday. The court also stayed imposition of Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC at Haldarpara. Justice Kausik Chanda directed that the conditions for visiting the area would be the same as were imposed by the high court for his previous visit to Sandeshkhali on February 20.