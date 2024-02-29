Man poses as girl on social media, traps minor into sharing her private pictures in ‘truth or dare’ game; held

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man from Uttarakhand for allegedly blackmailing a minor girl to share her private pictures on social media, officials said on Thursday (February 29). The accused was identified as Subhan Ali who created a fake social media account by impersonating a girl. He befriended the victim and dared her to share her private pictures with him while playing a 'truth or dare’ game, the police said. Ali, who hails from Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar in the hill state, later used these pictures to threaten school student, they added.

How did the matter come to the fore?

The matter came to light when the girl’s mother spotted her private pictures and videos on her phone and questioned her.

On February 20, the father of the victim lodged a complaint with South West Delhi police alleging that his daughter was being harassed by and blackmailed by Ali, a senior police officer said.

The father alleged that Ali threatened to post the girl’s private photos and videos online, the officer added.

He further stated that his daughter used a smartphone for taking online classes conducted by her school. His wife found her private video and photos on the same device, the officer added.

"During investigation, it was found that the alleged person impersonated himself as a girl to the victim on a social media platform and started chatting with her," the officer said.

The victim girl got into his trap and shared her private photos and videos with him.

How did the police nab the accused?

The police found that the suspected social media ID was linked to a mobile number which was found active in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

On February 24, the police conducted raids in Udham Singh Nagar and nabbed Ali. He admitted his involvement in the crime.

A smartphone used to commit the offence was recovered from his possession, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)

