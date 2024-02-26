Rajasthan: Rape survivor shot at by out-on-bail rapist, brutally attacked with sharp-edged weapon | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A 25-year-old rape survivor was seriously injured after she was shot at and attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a man who allegedly raped her, and his two accomplices in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district. The woman is undergoing treatment at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur along with his brother who was also injured in the attack. Three accused – Rajendra Yadav, Mahipal Gujral and Rahul Gujral – have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

Yadav, the main accused, was caught on Monday after his leg got amputated after being hit by a train in Jaipur, DGP U R Sahoo said.

How did the incident take place?

On Saturday night, the woman was returning home on a two-wheeler with her brother. Yadav and his accomplices attacked them near the Pragpura police station. They initially followed the siblings before attacking them, the police said.

Yadav shot the woman in her back while the two other accused stabbed her and her brother with a sharp-edged weapon. She sustained serious injuries in the head, legs, hands and shoulders, they said.

Police register case

An FIR was registered in the matter based on a complaint lodged by the woman's family.

According to the FIR, Yadav allegedly raped the woman on January 16 last year and was arrested and fired from his job. He was released on bail recently after which he started threatening the woman to withdraw the case against him. Yadav attacked her as she refused to withdraw the case, the FIR said. Mahipal and Rahul were arrested on Sunday.

Accused tried to mislead the police

Yadav got his beard and hair trimmed intending to mislead the police. He was on the run and on Monday morning (February 26), he was hit by a train on railway tracks in Jaipur's Malviya Nagar, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was identified as Rajendra Yadav, the main accused of the attack on the woman in Kotputli-Behror, DGP said.

His right leg was amputated in the incident and his left leg was also injured.

He is undergoing treatment at the SMS hospital, he said.

They said the FIR against the accused has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act.

Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP government

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot inquired about the health of the victim in the hospital on Monday and talked to her family members.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "Inquired about the the victim's health and talked to the family members. If the victim had been given protection, this would not have happened. This is the negligence of the government."

He said that the matter should be investigated quickly and justice should be ensured.

The state unit of Congress formed a four-member committee.

Former Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore, Rajasthan Child Protection Rights Commission Chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal and former MLA Indraj Gurjar have been included in the committee.

The committee will submit the factual report of the entire matter to the PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra.

