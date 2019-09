Image Source : FILE Woman found dead at Shamli railway station in UP

A 30-year-old woman was found dead at Shamli railway station here, a government railway police official said on Tuesday.

A two-and-half-year-old girl was also found weeping near the unidentified deceased on Monday, the GRP official said.

The body has been sent for post mortem, he said.

