Woman, accused of killing in-laws, commits suicide in Tihar Jail cell

Woman accused in father-in-law, mother-in-law murder case commits suicide. (Representational image)

A woman accused of killing her in-laws has committed suicide in Tihar jail. The woman along with her husband was accused in a double murder case ended her life by choking herself.

She killed herself using a dupatta in Tihar cell where she was lodged. She was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital but was declared brought dead. The accused was arrested along with her husband on April 25 for killing her father-in-law and mother-in-law.

On the intervening night of April 26 and April 27, the woman was found hanging from an exhaust fan at the Tihar Jail No. 6. She had used her dupatta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

The officer said that an inquest proceeding is underway. She had also tried to commit suicide after killing her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Purohit said.

He said a case was registered against the couple at the Chhawla police station under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 309 (attempt to suicide), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Her husband Satish, who was also arrested in the case, was unemployed and financially dependent on his parents. He along with his wife killed his parents over a property dispute, police said.

