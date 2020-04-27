Vadodara: Man thrashes wife, breaks her spine for repeatedly defeating him in ludo

Image Source : PTI Vadodara: Woman repeatedly defeats husband in online ludo; gets mercilessly thrashed

A 24-year-old woman in Vadodara was admitted to the hospital after she was mercilessly thrashed by her husband over online ludo game. According to the details, the woman had defeated her husband three to four times consecutively, following which a fight between the two had erupted. Following the incident, the woman suffered severe spinal cord injuries and had to be hospitalized. Commenting on the whole incident, the counsellors of 181 Abhayam helpline said the woman provides tuitions at her house in Vemali to contribute to the family income.

The woman had asked her husband to play online ludo, to make him stay indoors, rather than spending time outside with others in their society. The woman further defeated her husband nearly three to four times in the game.

The man then started arguing with his wife and the argument turned violent. He then beat her mercilessly and the woman developed a gap between two of her vertebrae.

The woman, meanwhile, has been discharged from the hospital and has decided to stay at her parent's home.

According to one of the counsellors, the man was warned against physical abuse and domestic violence. He was not arrested as the woman agreed to return to him after spending a few days with her parents.

The man works at a private electronics company and earns enough to sustain both of them. However, as they have to pay installments of their home loan, the woman started giving tuitions at home and did a beautician’s course.

