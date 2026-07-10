Early X reviews for Dhamaal 4 are in, here's how Ajay Devgn's comedy is being received

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey have returned to the big screen with the fourth instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise. The much-awaited comedy, Dhamaal 4, hit theatres today, July 10 and moviegoers who caught the early shows have already started sharing their reactions on social media. Here's a look at what audiences are saying about the film.

What are the X reviews for Dhamaal 4?

Reactions to Dhamaal 4 have been pouring in on X. While many viewers were delighted to see the original gang reunite, others felt some of the jokes fell flat.

One user wrote, "Final review of Dhamaal 4: The main lead acts like a supporting actor, while the supporting actor feels like the main lead. The actor with great comic timing gets limited screen time, whereas the one whose comic timing is currently weaker gets more screen time."

Dhamaal 4 is entertaining, say viewers

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared his review on X, awarding the film 3.5 stars. He wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is entertaining. It lives up to its name and takes the madness to a whole new level. The first half is packed with fun and laughter, the post-interval portion is fantastic, and the climax adds an emotional touch. Don't look for logic here; this film is a stress-buster. Director Indra Kumar has packed every ingredient of entertainment into the film—slapstick comedy, a treasure hunt, pirates, horror, and even an octopus, a crocodile, a tiger and a snake. Dhamaal 4 delivers exactly what the franchise promises. A total blast."

Another viewer wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is packed with adventure and humour. It stays true to the franchise while taking the treasure-hunt adventure to a new level. The film is entertaining and features impressive performances by Riteish Deshmukh, Anjali Anand, Ravi Kishan and the child actors. With horror, comedy, action, pirates, stunts, adventure, drama, heists and treasure hunting, it offers a complete entertainer within its 2-hour 24-minute runtime."

See some other reactions here:

Dhamaal 4 budget and opening day prediction

Dhamaal 4 has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film is expected to collect between Rs 12 crore and Rs 14 crore (net) in India on its opening day.

As of 8 pm on July 9, the comedy had already earned more than Rs 5 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats, for its opening day. Final pre-sales are expected to cross Rs 6 crore, putting it in a similar range to the pre-release advance booking figures recorded by Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 records decent Day 1 advance booking; Ajay Devgn's film grosses over Rs 4 crore in India