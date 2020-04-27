Nagpur: 25-year-old gym trainer bites father deep in neck, chops off genitals

Image Source : PTI Gym trainer kills father in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he killed his father in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The incident was reported late on Saturday in the city's Hudkeshwar area, where the accused, identified as Vikrant went into a violent rage and killed his father mercilessly. According to a police official, the accused was behaving so violently that it took a lot of effort on the part of the police to pin him down. Giving out details, the Nagpur police said the accused killed his father by biting deep in the neck and then chopping off his genitals.

"According to the family, Vikrant went into a violent rage without any provocation and bit his father, Vijay, so hard on the neck that blood started oozing out. He then dragged the 55-year-old into the verandah and chopped off his genitals, killing him on the spot," said the official.

"Vikrant, a gym trainer, was reciting Hindi film dialogues and exhibiting inexplicable behaviour during the incident, the family has said.

He also threatened his mother and sister when they tried to intervene. It took five policemen to pin him down and tie him up," said Inspector Rajkamal Waghmare of Hudkeshwar police station.

He has been charged with murder, the official added.

Also Read | UP: 18-year-old girl strangulated to death by stalker in Firozabad

Also Read | 5 members of family found dead in a house in UP​

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage